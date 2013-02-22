Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Masterpiece Contemporary: Page Eight

Published February 22, 2013 at 3:30 AM AKST

Watch Page Eight Preview on PBS. See more from Masterpiece.

An aging spy stumbles on an international scandal that could bring down the British government. But will it bring down his own career first? Bill Nighy (Love Actually) stars, with Michael Gambon (Harry Potter), Ralph Fiennes (The English Patient), and Rachel Weisz (The Constant Gardener), who plays the agent's mysterious next-door neighbor. Written and directed by Sir David Hare (Oscar-nominated adapter of The Reader andThe Hours).


  • TV: Sunday 2/24 at 8:00 p.m.
