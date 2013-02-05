Special Report: Asian Energy Markets and Alaska

In this special report, Lise Falskow, CEO of the the Alaska World Affairs Council discusses Asian energy markets with expert Mikkal Herberg.

Mikkal Herberg is a senior lecturer on international and Asian energy at the Graduate School of International Relations and Pacific Studies, University of California, San Diego. He is also the BP Foundation Senior Research Fellow for International Energy at the Pacific Council on International Policy and also serves as research director on Asian energy security at The National Bureau of Asian Research.

Previously he spent 20 years in the oil industry in senior planning roles for ARCO, where from 1997-2000 he was Director for Global Energy and Economics, responsible for worldwide energy, economic and political analysis. He also headed country risk management and held previous positions including Director of Portfolio Risk Management and Director for Emerging Markets.

He writes and speaks extensively on Asian and global energy issues to the energy industry, governments, research institutions and the media in the US, Asia and Europe.