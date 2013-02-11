Nature Inspired Indoor Fun in Anchorage

If you don’t live in South East Alaska (or maybe Antarctica), it might be hard to imagine negative degree temps and winter that seems to go on forever. But that’s what winter serves up for us Alaska folks.

Anchorage Macaroni Kid knows there comes a time, when even winter sports enthusiast's need more encouragement to get outside. The great news is that exploring nature with kids doesn’t have to mean hitting the trail, strapping on your ice skates or going skiing (though those are all great ideas). Connecting with nature is as easy as heading out the back door. How does a family with kids in tow explore nature indoors precisely? We're glad you asked. Here’s what our Macaroni Family enjoyed: