Anchorage Reads: The Snow Child

Anchorage Reads is a program that gets the whole town reading and talking about the same book. This time around, the book is by an Alaskan author, one who has received international honors and best-seller status. Eowyn Ivey, author of "The Snow Child," will be with us on Hometown Alaska to take your questions about the book and share in a community discussion with readers.



Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

Eowyn Ivey, author, The Snow Child

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, February 6, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 6, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

