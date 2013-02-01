Anchorage Reads: The Snow Child
Anchorage Reads is a program that gets the whole town reading and talking about the same book. This time around, the book is by an Alaskan author, one who has received international honors and best-seller status. Eowyn Ivey, author of "The Snow Child," will be with us on Hometown Alaska to take your questions about the book and share in a community discussion with readers.
- The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey
- A review of the book on NPR
- Eowyn's blog, with a schedule of Anchorage Reads events
- Anchorage Reads, by the Anchorage Public Library
- Addressing Alaskans: Eowyn Ivey and Andromeda Romano-Lax
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUEST:
- Eowyn Ivey, author, The Snow Child
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, February 6, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 6, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
