On the next Line One, Anchorage kidney disease specialist Dr. Steven Tucker joins us to discuss how our kidneys work and their function changes with age, their relationship to hypertension, and the causes and treatment of kidney failure. Join us with your questions and comments on kidney disease.



HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. Steven Tucker, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: February 4, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: February 4, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Listen Now