Shooting net guns from helicopters and chasing newborn lambs down cliffs, Dr. Tom Lohuis and his team have been capturing and collaring dall sheep in the Chugach range since 2009. Their research shows a significant decrease in dall sheep pregnancy rates for 2012. From predation to disease to weather conditions, what could be causing the projected population drop? This week on Addressing Alaskans, hear Dr. Lohuis' talk on "Dall Sheep on the Decline: Understanding Sheep Population Dynamics," recorded at the Alaska Zoo Wildlife Wednesday Lecture Series.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, February 7, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 7, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: January 9, 2013 at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage

SPEAKER: Tom Lohuis, research biologist, Alaska Department of Fish and Game

HOST: Alaska Zoo

EVENT: Wildlife Wednesday Lecture Series



Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

