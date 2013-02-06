Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Cyrano's Theatre Company presents Clybourne Park by Bruce Norris

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published February 5, 2013 at 9:16 PM AKST

Clybourne Park, which takes place in the same neighborhood where the Younger family was moving to at the end of A Raisin in the Sun, is being produced by Cyrano's Theatre Company. Join actors Jamie Nelson and Morgan Mitchell as they talk about this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning drama opening February 8th and running through March 10th.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday February 8, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
