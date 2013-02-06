Cyrano's Theatre Company presents Clybourne Park by Bruce Norris
Clybourne Park, which takes place in the same neighborhood where the Younger family was moving to at the end of A Raisin in the Sun, is being produced by Cyrano's Theatre Company. Join actors Jamie Nelson and Morgan Mitchell as they talk about this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning drama opening February 8th and running through March 10th.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steven Hunt, theater critic, director, actor
GUEST:
- Jamie Nelson, actor, Cyrano's Theatre Company's Clybourne Park
- Morgan Mitchell, actor and scenic artist, Cyrano's Theatre Company's Clybourne Park
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday February 8, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast