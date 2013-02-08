Shoulder Problems

We hear a lot about knee injuries and treatment, but the shoulder is another joint that is a common cause of pain and disability. Our guest on the next Line One is an Anchorage orthopedic surgeon specializing in the treatment of shoulder disorders, Dr. Robert Gieringer. Join us to learn about common reasons for shoulder pain and their treatment options.



HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. Robert Gieringer, Orthropedic Surgeon and shoulder specialist, Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: February 11, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: February 11, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Listen Now