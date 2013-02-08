Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shoulder Problems

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 8, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKST

We hear a lot about knee injuries and treatment, but the shoulder is another joint that is a common cause of pain and disability. Our guest on the next Line One is an Anchorage orthopedic surgeon specializing in the treatment of shoulder disorders, Dr. Robert Gieringer. Join us to learn about common reasons for shoulder pain and their treatment options.

HOST :  Dr. Thad WoodardAnchorage pediatrician

GUEST:   Dr. Robert GieringerOrthropedic Surgeon and shoulder specialist, Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST:  February 11, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: February 11, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:


  • Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Listen Now
Tags
Latest News Line One
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack