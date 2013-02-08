Shoulder Problems
We hear a lot about knee injuries and treatment, but the shoulder is another joint that is a common cause of pain and disability. Our guest on the next Line One is an Anchorage orthopedic surgeon specializing in the treatment of shoulder disorders, Dr. Robert Gieringer. Join us to learn about common reasons for shoulder pain and their treatment options.
- NIH: Shoulder Injuries and Disorders
- AAOS: Arthritis of the Shoulder
- AAOS: Shoulder trauma
- AAOS: Shoulder tendonitis
- AAOS: Rotator Cuff Tears
- YouTube: Shoulder Pain - Everything You Need To Know with Dr. Nabil Ebraheim
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Dr. Robert Gieringer, Orthropedic Surgeon and shoulder specialist, Anchorage
LIVE BROADCAST: February 11, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: February 11, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
