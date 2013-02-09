This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to two keynote speeches for this year's Alaska Forum on the Environment conference in Anchorage. In the first half of the show, hear Annie Leonard, author of "The Story of Stuff." Then Dennis McLerran from the Environmental Protection Agency talks about a variety of EPA projects happening right now in Alaska with the latest development in the Bristol Bay assessment.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, February 14, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 14, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: February 4 & 6, 2013 at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage

Annie Leonard , The Story of Stuff project

, The Story of Stuff project Dennis McLerran, Regional Administrator, EPA Region 10

HOST: Alaska Forum

EVENT: Alaska Forum on the Environment 2013



