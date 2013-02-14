Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
UAA presents Jane Austin's timeless classic, Sense and Sensibility

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published February 14, 2013 at 1:44 PM AKST

"Sense" and "Sensibility" otherwise known as Taylor Campbell (Marianne) and Andrea Staats-Rober (Elinor) join Stage Talk this week to discuss UAA Department of Theatre and Dance's upcoming production of the classic Jane Austin novel Sense and Sensibility as adapted for the stage by acclaimed playwright Jon Jory. Sense and Sensibility opens on the UAA Main Stage on February 22nd and runs through March 10th.

HOSTS:

GUEST: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday February 15, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
