Honoring Black Soldiers Who Helped Build the ALCAN Highway

Last fall, a memorial was installed at Cuddy Family Park in remembrance of the African American Army Engineers who built the Alaska-Canada Highway, or ALCAN, during World War II. Of the 10,000 soldiers assigned to the project, four were regiments of African American Engineers from the 93rd, 95th and 97th Engineer General Service Regiments, and the 388th Engineer Battalion. Join host Shelly Wade and her guests Jean Pollard and Bishop Dave Thomas of The Alaska Highway Project when we celebrate Black History Month and this interesting chapter of Alaska history on the next Hometown, Alaska.



HOST: Shelly Wade

Jean Pollard , The Alaska Highway Project

, The Alaska Highway Project Bishop Dave Thomas, The Alaska Highway Project

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, February 20, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

