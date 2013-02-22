Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Aurora Viewing

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 22, 2013 at 7:08 PM AKST

Catching Alaska's Light Waves by Todd Salat from Todd Salat on Vimeo.

Entrance Poker Flat Research Range spring 2008_UAF
Entrance Poker Flat Research Range spring 2008. Photo courtesy UAF Geophysical Institute.

When is that last time you saw the northern lights? Standing outside in a parka looking straight up. Did you feel the awe? On the next Outdoor Explorer we'll hear about the research rockets the UAF Geophysical Instituteis using to study the aurora. We will also be sharing aurora memories, learning how to see them and how get a good photo with The Aurora Hunter, Todd Salat.

LIVE BROADCAST: Thursday February 28, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday February 28, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm AKT

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUEST(S): 

Courtesy Todd Salat, AuroraHunter.com
Kristin Spack
