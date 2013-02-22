Aurora Viewing

Catching Alaska's Light Waves by Todd Salat from Todd Salat on Vimeo.

When is that last time you saw the northern lights? Standing outside in a parka looking straight up. Did you feel the awe? On the next Outdoor Explorer we'll hear about the research rockets the UAF Geophysical Instituteis using to study the aurora. We will also be sharing aurora memories, learning how to see them and how get a good photo with The Aurora Hunter, Todd Salat.

LINKS



COMMENT ONLINE or ON-AIR





Post a comment below (comments may be read on-air)

During the live broadcast: Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide)

LIVE BROADCAST: Thursday February 28, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday February 28, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm AKT

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUEST(S):





Professor Roger Smith, UAF Geophysical Institute

UAF Geophysical Institute Todd Salat, photographer, AuroraHunter.com

photographer, AuroraHunter.com Robert Charlie, Athabascan Elder

EVENT CALENDAR LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via

Go to OutdoorExplorer.org

Listen Now

AuroraHunter.com