Aurora Viewing

Catching Alaska's Light Waves by Todd Salat from Todd Salat on Vimeo.
When is that last time you saw the northern lights? Standing outside in a parka looking straight up. Did you feel the awe? On the next Outdoor Explorer we'll hear about the research rockets the UAF Geophysical Instituteis using to study the aurora. We will also be sharing aurora memories, learning how to see them and how get a good photo with The Aurora Hunter, Todd Salat.
LIVE BROADCAST: Thursday February 28, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday February 28, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm AKT
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUEST(S):
- Professor Roger Smith, UAF Geophysical Institute
- Todd Salat, photographer, AuroraHunter.com
- Robert Charlie, Athabascan Elder
