Bipolar Disorder is a serious mental health issue and the use of it as a diagnosis for our youth is on the rise. The medications used to treat this disorder have significant side effects and the long term effects on brain development are not well known. Many children may be diagnosed with this disorder and “outgrow” it without medical intervention. The symptoms often mimic those of ADHD and Behavioral Disorders which require a very different treatment approach than true bipolar disorder.

On the next Line One, Dr. Robert Wald of Bridges Counseling Connection join Dr. Woodard and co-host Prentiss Pemberton to discuss the questions and controversy surrounding the issue of pediatric bipolar disorder.



HOSTS :





Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrican

Anchorage pediatrican Prentiss Pemberton, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW),

GUEST: Dr. Robert Wald, psychiatrist, Bridges Counseling Connection

LIVE BROADCAST: February 25, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: February 25, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

