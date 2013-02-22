Pediatric Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder is a serious mental health issue and the use of it as a diagnosis for our youth is on the rise. The medications used to treat this disorder have significant side effects and the long term effects on brain development are not well known. Many children may be diagnosed with this disorder and “outgrow” it without medical intervention. The symptoms often mimic those of ADHD and Behavioral Disorders which require a very different treatment approach than true bipolar disorder.
On the next Line One, Dr. Robert Wald of Bridges Counseling Connection join Dr. Woodard and co-host Prentiss Pemberton to discuss the questions and controversy surrounding the issue of pediatric bipolar disorder.
- NIMH: Bipolar Disorder in Children and Teens (Easy to Read)
- The Balanced Mind Foundation
- The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: Parents’ Medication Guide for Bipolar Disorder in Children & Adolescents (PDF)
- National Alliance of Mental Illness
- PsychCentral: The Ongoing Child Bipolar Diagnosis Controversy
- Psychology Today: "Your Child Does Not Have Bipolar Disorder"
HOSTS :
- Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrican
- Prentiss Pemberton, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW),
GUEST: Dr. Robert Wald, psychiatrist, Bridges Counseling Connection
LIVE BROADCAST: February 25, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: February 25, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
