Shakespeare Bard-A-Thon

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 22, 2013 at 3:24 PM AKST

This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Sandy and Dick host Jessica Jacob and Elizabeth Ware, organizers of Anchorage's first 24-hour Shakespeare Bard-A-Thon. UAA, Out North, Alaska Theatre of Youth and Cyrano's will each host a 6 hour segment of Shakespeare play readings organized into historical plays, ghost stories, youth and mischief and finally comedies.

HOSTS: Sandy Harper and Dick Reichman

GUESTS:


  • Jessica Jacob, Bard-A-Thon

  • Elizabeth Ware, Bard-A-Thon

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: February 25, 2013 at 1:00 p.m.

