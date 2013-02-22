This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Sandy and Dick host Jessica Jacob and Elizabeth Ware, organizers of Anchorage's first 24-hour Shakespeare Bard-A-Thon. UAA, Out North, Alaska Theatre of Youth and Cyrano's will each host a 6 hour segment of Shakespeare play readings organized into historical plays, ghost stories, youth and mischief and finally comedies.



HOSTS: Sandy Harper and Dick Reichman

GUESTS:





Jessica Jacob , Bard-A-Thon

, Bard-A-Thon Elizabeth Ware, Bard-A-Thon

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: February 25, 2013 at 1:00 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast

ALASKA RADIO READER RAMBLER ARCHIVE

Listen Now