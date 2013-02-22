Urban wildlife are a part of living in Anchorage. Having a moose at your front door makes a good facebook post for your relatives

outside, but it's not fun if you're trying to get somewhere. Moose can be dangerous. We'll talk about the pleasures and hazards of living with moose and bear in Anchorage, and explore ideas for how we can co-exist better. Whose habitat is this, anyway?



Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

Jessy Coltrane, Alaska Department of Fish and Game

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, February 27, 2013, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 27, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

