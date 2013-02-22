Urban Wildlife
Urban wildlife are a part of living in Anchorage. Having a moose at your front door makes a good facebook post for your relatives
outside, but it's not fun if you're trying to get somewhere. Moose can be dangerous. We'll talk about the pleasures and hazards of living with moose and bear in Anchorage, and explore ideas for how we can co-exist better. Whose habitat is this, anyway?
- Photos mentioned by caller: Moose Calf Birthh
- Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Living wth moose
- Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Living with bear
- Bear attack stories from Anchorage Daily News
- The value of moose: report from Northern Economics
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUEST:
- Jessy Coltrane, Alaska Department of Fish and Game
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, February 27, 2013, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 27, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)