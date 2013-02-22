Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Urban Wildlife

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published February 22, 2013 at 6:00 PM AKST

 

Urban wildlife are a part of living in Anchorage. Having a moose at your front door makes a good facebook post for your relatives

outside, but it's not fun if you're trying to get somewhere. Moose can be dangerous. We'll talk about the pleasures and hazards of living with moose and bear in Anchorage, and explore ideas for how we can co-exist better. Whose habitat is this, anyway?

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUEST:


  • Jessy Coltrane, Alaska Department of Fish and Game

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, February 27, 2013, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 27, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

Charles Wohlforth
