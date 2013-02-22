Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
VPA's Clue: The Musical and The Sting visit Stage Talk

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published February 22, 2013 at 3:00 PM AKST

The audience tries to "figure it out" in both of Valley Performing Arts'upcoming productions of Clue: The Musical which opens February 22nd and runs through March 17th and The Sting which opens April 5th and runs through the 21st. Cast members from both shows join Jean and Steve to give hints about these exciting productions.

HOSTS:

GUEST: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday February 22, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

