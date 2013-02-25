Independent Lens: Ai Weiwei Never Sorry

Ai Weiwei, arguably the most internationally celebrated Chinese artist of the modern era, burst onto the scene with vast conceptual installations — such as his eight million hand-painted ceramic sunflower seeds inside the Tate Modern — and designed the iconic Bird’s Nest stadium for the Beijing Olympics. Learn about this inscrutable bearded visionary who, at heart, is a troublemaker with a serious agenda: to challenge the government’s oppression of the Chinese people through rebellious and irreverent gestures. His activism has cost him his freedom repeatedly, but he never seems to lose his childlike approach to serious dissidence, executed with a wink.





Monday 2/25 @ 9:00 p.m.