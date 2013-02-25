KSKA March Schedule Update
KSKA schedule updates for March 2013:
- Iditarod 2013 race updates from the trail - weekdays during Morning Edition, Monday March 4 - March 13
- Senator Mark Begich's Address to the Legislature - Monday, March 4 at 8:00 pm
- TED Radio Hour is back on KSKA and it’s now a weekly series - Tuesdays 11:00 am and 8:00 pm
- RUNNING: Anchorage Assembly and School Board - Thursday, March 28 7:00 - 10:00 pm
KSKA Schedule Grid: March 2013 (PDF)
Coming up in April: Anchorage Municipal Election (April 2), KSKA Spring Membership Drive...