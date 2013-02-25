Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KSKA March Schedule Update

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 25, 2013 at 4:12 PM AKST

KSKA schedule updates for March 2013:


  • Iditarod 2013 race updates from the trail - weekdays during Morning Edition, Monday March 4 - March 13

  • Senator Mark Begich's Address to the Legislature - Monday, March 4 at 8:00 pm

  • TED Radio Hour is back on KSKA and it’s now a weekly series - Tuesdays 11:00 am and 8:00 pm

  • RUNNING: Anchorage Assembly and School Board - Thursday, March 28 7:00 - 10:00 pm

KSKA Schedule Grid: March 2013 (PDF)

Coming up in April: Anchorage Municipal Election (April 2), KSKA Spring Membership Drive...
Latest News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack